Ashanti regional NSS boss suspended for alleged verbal assault on a nurse

The National Service Scheme has suspended its Ashanti Regional Director, Mr. Alex Poku Mensah with immediate effect.

Mr. Poku Mensah verbally assaulted a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital on Sunday, November 27, calling her all sort of names as captured on tape.

Reports indicate that Mr. Poku Mensah was told by his daughter, who is doing her housemanship at the facility as a doctor, about a supposed disrespect towards her by a nurse at the facility.

Mr. Poku Mensah followed her daughter to the hospital and verbally assaulted the nurse in a viral video.

Reacting to this, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) called for Mr. Poku Mensah's dismissal.

The GRNMA, in a letter signed by Madam Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, President and David Tenkorang-Twum, General Secretary on Tuesday, November 29, said the NSS Regional Director is unfit for his job.

They gave a 72-hour ultimatum to government, indicating that refusal to heed their demand will result in a sit-down strike for their members in the Ashanti region and subsequently the entire nation.

However, Mr. Poku Mensah apologised in a Facebook post saying he truly understands the damage he has caused the said nurse.

But after an emergency meeting on Wednesday, November 30, the management of the Scheme has directed the embattled Director to step aside with immediate effect, pending further investigations.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has suspended the Ashanti Regional Director, Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah with immediate effect.

“The announcement of the suspension was made yesterday at an emergency meeting the Management of the Scheme held with Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah,” portion of the statement said.

It added, “The Management decision is to allow further investigation into the alleged verbal assault on a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.”

“Meanwhile, a committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, the Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education, has been set up to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS Management within one month,” the statement stressed.

Read a full copy of the dismissal letter below;

Wednesday, December 1, 2022.

TO THE MEDIA

PRESS RELEASE

NSS SUSPENDS ASHANTI REGIONAL DIRECTOR

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has suspended the Ashanti Regional Director,

Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah with immediate effect. The announcement of the suspension was made yesterday at an emergency meeting the Management of the Scheme held with Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah.

The Management decision is to allow further investigation into the alleged verbal assault on a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, a committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, the Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education, has been set up to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS Management within one month.

Mr. Opoku Mensah is thus expected to appear before the Committee on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Signed

Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr.

Ag. Director, Corporate Affairs

For: Management.

SERVICE TO