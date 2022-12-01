Attempts to reintroduce road tolls is proof many gov’t policies are not properly thought through – Prof. Gyampo

Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Legon, Ransford Gyampo has shared his thoughts about the decision by government to reintroduce road tolls.

In the 2022 Budget Presentation in November 2021, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced that road tolls will be scrapped.

Truly, the tolls were scrapped amid uproar. Government then introduced a controversial Electronic Transaction Levy also known as as E-Levy.

Last Thursday when the Finance Minister presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament, he disclosed plans to reintroduce the road tolls next year.

In reaction, Prof. Ransford Gyampo says it is clear that government fails to properly think through many of its policies before implementation.

“The hasty scrapping of the road tolls, and the current attempt at reintroducing it, only attests to the fact that many policies haven’t been properly thought through before implementation. Road tolls are charged everywhere in the world,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a post on Facebook.