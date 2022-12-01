ASA Savings and Loans Ltd organises free health screening exercises at Awoshie and Nsawam

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has taken its free medical health screening exercise to Awoshi and Nsawam in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions respectively.

The company over the years has been giving back to society through various social events.

In addition to providing support to some orphanage homes and scholarships to school children of clients, ASA Savings and Loans Ltd has also been organising free health screenings in the communities where they operate.

On November 23 and 29, similar health screening exercises were held at Awoshie and Nsawam respectively. At the end of the exercises, a total of 259 people including clients and members of the general public received free medical care.

The beneficiaries were not only screened for malaria, blood test, sugar level, hepatitis, and BMI but they were also counseled on best health practices and given free medication depending on their conditions.

Both free health screening exercises were undertaken by Modern Care Clinic with health officers taking time to advise beneficiaries on the need to check their diet and exercise regularly.

The Nsawam exercise was supervised by ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager Samir Sani.

Meanwhile, Zalia Alhassan who is Area Manager for Lapaz was present at Awoshie during the exercise to ensure everything was going according to plan.

According to Madam Alhassan, the free health screening exercises are part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd.

Some of the beneficiaries who expressed some thoughts about the free health screening extended appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for thinking about their health.

They argued that from the exercise, they have saved money they would have spent if they had visited a health centre for similar healthcare.