Unregistered SIM cards to be deactivated by close of Wednesday

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has informed the general public that AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone, will from the close of today Wednesday November 30, begin deactivating some category of SIM cards.

This is in compliance with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization's directive issued on November 11, 2022.

Since the 20th of November 2022, the Chamber said its members have been blocking data services for all subscribers who have only completed stage 1 (linkage to Ghana Card) but not stage 2 (biometric capture) of the SIM registration process, as directed by the Ministry.

“Our members are obliged by the directive to completely deactivate all subscriber SIMs which have not completed the biometric capture registration by the close of business today, November 30, 2022.”

“It is imperative that the cherished customers of the networks are not barred from using voice, data, USSD, mobile money services and access to emergency services among others. Subscribers with Ghana cards can avoid this inconvenience by completing the registration process, i.e., stage 2 (biometric capture).”

“Our members remain committed to supporting the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that every customer in every part of the country is able to register their SIM card(s) with the Ghana card. We urge all subscribers to note that all network services for those who have done only the first stage registration will be deactivated by close of business today, 30th of November 2022.”

