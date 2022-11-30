Bawumia is incompetent — Ken Agyapong

The ruling New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament for Assin Central and presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has taken aim at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In an audio recording that has since gone viral, Mr. Agyapong has been heard describing Dr. Bawumia as highly incompetent to manage the Ghanaian economy.

He says there was the need to change Dr. Bawumia as Head of the Economic Management Team and to as well avoid electing him as flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 elections.

According to Mr. Agyapong, "we need to change the same face that has been lecturing you on economic theories, telling you when your fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you."

Mr. Agyapong added that "when you [Bawumia] were making that statement, the exchange rate was 4.20. Today it is 15 cedis. I have lost 12 million dollars because of his incompetence and his theory in economics."

Mr. Agyapong is believed to have made the comments during his interactions with some NPP executives in the Northern Region.

The Ghanaian economy has taken a nosedive under Dr. Bawumia who is nicknamed Walewale Adam's Smith.

His economic theories while in opposition have failed to yield any dividends for Ghana since he was put in charge of managing the Ghanaian economy in January 2017.

Under Dr. Bawumia's watch, Ghana is returning to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout even though he sternly criticised the erstwhile Mahama administration for taking Ghana to the IMF.

In 2023, the Government of Ghana will be freezing employment in the public sector due to the challenges with the economy.

Inflation has been skyrocketing, now hovering around 40.1 percent. The Bank of Ghana has increased its policy rate from 24.5 percent to 27 percent.