It’s stupid to spend $100 million to become president; NDC and NPP are just useless – Jacob Osei Yeboah

Jacob Osei Yeboah

30.11.2022 LISTEN

A former Independent Presidential Candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah has stressed that he sees the two major political parties, NPP and NDC as useless.

According to him, it is stupid for anyone to spend millions of dollars just to become President.

“A lot of people spending a lot of money. We have heard what the CSOs have come out to say. If you want to become President you need to spend about $100 million. And to me I think that is stupidity because they have to use this money to buy the mindset of people because they themselves are criminals,” Jacob Osei Yeboah said.

The former Independent Presidential Candidate added, “The moment that you see political parties fighting for positions then you see that armed robbers are fighting. What is even the importance of these political parties? You start elections from polling stations, you come to the constituency, you come to the districts, you come to national and select people.

“You win elections then you give us bad governance. NPP and NDC. They waste our time, they waste our resources, they kill people, they shed blood and at the end of the day, they give us bad governance. Political parties are useless. Let me put it this way. They are useless.”

Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah said this during an interview on the Hard Truth show on Joy News.

Listen to the video shared by JoyNews on Twitter below: