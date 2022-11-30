Manhyia Hospital saga: Such a primitive, unguarded attitude must be condemned — Francis Xavier-Sosu

Lawyer Francis Xavier Kojo Sosu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina-Abokobi has reacted to the brouhaha involving Ashanti Regional NSS Director, Mr. Alex Poku Mensah and a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital.

The legal practitioner described Mr. Poku Mensah's verbal assault on the nurse as "primitive, unguarded, and doltish."

According to him, the act is also an impertinence to the nursing profession and the General Arts course.

“On a more serious note, this conduct and the unprovoked attack on a nurse who was simply doing her job must be condemned without reservation.

“It is primitive, unguarded, doltish and an impertinence to the nursing profession and General Arts students as a whole,” he tweeted on Tuesday, November 29.

Mr. Poku Mensah verbally assaulted a nurse at the Manhyia District Hospital on Sunday, November 27, calling her all sort of image-diminishing names as captured on tape.

Reports indicate that Mr. Poku Mensah was told by his daughter, who is doing her housemanship at the facility as a doctor, about a supposed disrespect towards her by a nurse at the facility.

Mr. Poku Mensah followed her daughter to the hospital and verbally assaulted the nurse in a viral video.

Reacting to this, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) called for Mr. Poku Mensah's dismissal.

The GRNMA, in a letter signed by Madam Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, President and David Tenkorang-Twum, General Secretary on Tuesday, November 29, said the NSS Regional Director is unfit for his job.

They gave a 72-hour ultimatum to government, indicating that refusal to heed their demand will result in a sit-down strike for their members in the Ashanti region and subsequently the entire nation.

However, Mr. Poku Mensah apologised in a Facebook post saying he truly understands the damage he has caused the said nurse.

He explained that what he did has never been how he handles issues, but it was due to a genuine quest to mediate an issue he describes as “persistent” between his daughter and that particular nurse.

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the Nursing FRATERNITY and Manhyia Hospital.

“This has never been my style but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter(Doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter.

“I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such,” the NSS boss stated.

He is looking “forward to maintaining a cordial relationship between any affected person.”