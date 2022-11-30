We must continue our industrial strike action unabated – UTAG charge members

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has decided to remain on strike until government addresses its concerns to relieve members of hardships.

UTAG has been on strike since October 17 to protest the blatant unilateral variation of agreed conditions of service in the face of hostile economic conditions by the employer.

Although there have been various engagements between the leadership of UTAG and representatives of government, the concerns have not been addressed.

In a release from UTAG on Tuesday, November 29, it says it's National Executive Council has resolved that members should continue to strike.

“The industrial action must continue unabated. However, all essential services listed by the various local unions and branches of the Association must continue to remain outside the purview of the strike action,” part of the UTAG statement said on Tuesday.

The decision to continue the strike was agreed to following a two-day meeting by the National Executive Committee of UTAG at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani, Bono Region, to among others, discuss critical issues of importance to University Teachers in Ghana.

In the UTAG statement, it has called on the government to address its concerns to ensure it brings the strike action to an end.

“There have been several engagements with the Employer and the National Labour Commission (NLC) with the view to resolving the ongoing impasse. Nevertheless, these have yielded no meaningful results. We, therefore, call on the Employer and the NLC to be more proactive in expediting discussions to bring closure to the industrial action, in order not to destabilise the 2022/2023 academic calendar,” the statement noted.