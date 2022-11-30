Adhere to health instructions – TMA Presiding Member urge Residents

Mr. Joseph Korto, Presiding Member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has urged Tema residents to adhere to personal advice health officials give them on their health status, as well as take their medications as prescribed.

Mr. Korto also stressed the need for residents to engage in regular exercise and drink more water, as well as avoid bad health habits, and stressed the need to practice proper handwashing among others as the COVID-19 pandemic is still around.

The TMA Presiding Member stated during a free health screening organized for Hundreds of residents at the Lowcost Electoral Area in Tema Community Nine.

Mr. Korto, who is also the Assemblyman for the area organized the free health screening in collaboration with the Unit Committee Members, Chasca Pharmacy and Topup Pharmacy, and other stakeholders.

He said as Christmas festivity was approaching they found it important to help the residents to know their health status to guide them on what to consume during the period to avoid health issues.

He expressed hope to change the annual health screening to a bi-annual event which would also include breast screening among other diseases.

The TMA Presiding Member told newsmen in Tema after the exercise that medical professionals from the Tema General Hospital supported the free screening for the residents.

The two pharmacies located in the electoral area provided medications to those who after the health screening needed drugs.

The screening covered hypertension, blood sugar level, malaria, body mass index, hepatitis B, and cholesterol.

Source: CDA Consult II Contributor