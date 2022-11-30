It's not enough to have hard skills, aspire to acquire soft skills in addition — Youth told

30.11.2022 LISTEN

It is not enough to have hard skills, aspire to acquire soft skills, in addition, as it gives an added advantage in developing one’s career; Mr. Emmanuel Akinie, the Tema Regional General Manager, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has advised the youth.

Speaking on the theme; “Development of Soft Skills and Vocational Technical Skills, A Prior Requirement to the Labour Market Entry,” Mr Akinie said while hard skills are job-specific, soft skills help the individual to work well with other people and develop one’s career.

He, therefore, encouraged the youth to acquire soft skills such as interpersonal and behavioral skills in addition to their chosen careers.

Mr. Akinie said this as a guest speaker at the eighth certification and exhibition ceremony of Don Bosco Technical Institute which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He said to develop soft skills, there was the need to have effective and clear communication, problem-solving skills, empathy, and the ability to work in a team environment.

He said due to the constant advancement in all fields of work, adaptability and continuous acquisition of knowledge were very important for one to stay relevant.

Mr Akinie admonished the students to ensure cordial working relationships wherever they find themselves and to live in harmony with their colleagues and seniors in the working environment.

He reminded the students that despite their technical competence, they could progress further with the soft skills they develop as they would need others’ input in order to propel themselves up.

He said in Ghanaian cultural settings, a greeting is considered a very important cultural and social issue, such that if one decides not to greet whomever they are working with, it could be seen as ignoring their bosses and colleagues adding that such behaviors would go to their disadvantage.

He urged the students to “be humble, honest, and to be ready to serve mankind with all humility”.

Citing a personal example, the Tema Regional ECG General Manager said “as an engineer, I have come to appreciate the major role soft skill has played in my growth and advancement in my chosen field”.

Source: CDA Consult II Contributor