How can you sit down for Finance Minister to bully you – Ken Agyapong questions effectiveness of Bawumia

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has expressed displeasure about the effectiveness of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his capacity as the country’s Vice President.

In a post going rounds on social media, the outspoken lawmaker questions the Vice President with the claim that he has allowed the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to bully him.

“If you are a Vice President, how do you sit down for a Finance Minister to bully you? If I’m a Vice President how can I sit down for a Finance Minister to bully me? Now you come and tell us you have not been given an opportunity,” Ken Agyapong is heard saying in the post and asked, “What else do you want us to give you to prove that you are effective?”

While revealing that he has been adversely affected by the economic crisis in the country, Ken Agyapong tells the gathering that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should change its leadership before going into the next general elections in 2024.

According to him, the economic theories of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have failed and must not be trusted.

“Please I’m telling you the gospel truth so that you don’t make any mistakes. What we can do to change this country and the way the government is suffering from the economy, this economy if we don’t change the same face that has been giving us economic theories telling you when your fundamentals are weak your exchange rate will expose you,” the Assin Central MP bemoaned.

Mr. Ken Agyapong added, “When you were making that statement the exchange rate was GHS4.20p. Friday it was GHS15 to a dollar. What message are you going to give to Ghanaians again?

“And let me tell you straight, from March this year to August this year, through exchange rate I lost 12 million dollars. All my money is gone through exchange rate.”

Earlier this year, Ken Agyapong announced that he will be contesting the flagbearer position of the NPP.

He is likely to be in a contest with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and others who have declared their intentions to be the flagbearer after President Akufo-Addo completes his second term.