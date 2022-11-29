Court remands visa connection man for defrauding six victims after collecting €64,000

29.11.2022 LISTEN

A trader, who allegedly took cash sum of €64,000.00 together with six Ghanaian passports from nine entrepreneurs under the pretext of securing them Visa has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Umoro Faisal, a 29-year-old, promised to secure Visas for them to travel to Germany, France, Italy, and Greece but failed.

He was charged with nine counts of defrauding by false pretense, but he pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over Mr Samuel Bright Acquah remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on December 13, 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Augustus Yirenkyi, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainants were entrepreneurs, while the accused person was a resident of Dansoman Zabramaline.

The prosecution said in 2021, the complainants had some discussions with one Nana Yaw, who lived in Germany on how they would be helped to travel to Germany, France, Italy, and Greece, respectively.

It said after the discussion, Nana Yaw introduced one Issifu Abass, his brother and a witness in the case to the complainants and led him to the accused person for the commencement of the visa process.

The prosecution said Issifu did exactly as directed by Nana Yaw and handed over an amount of €64,000.00 together with six Ghanaian passport to the accused person.

It said the accused person informed the complainants that the visas can be obtained at Abuja in Nigeria, therefore, all parties travelled to Abuja with the intention of obtaining the visa but failed.

The prosecution said the accused person then told the complainants to return to Ghana while the visas were in the process.

It said since then, many efforts were made by the complainants to reach the accused person, but to no avail.

The prosecution said a report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person, who was cautioned and volunteered a statement to that effect.

It said during investigations, two Ghanaian passports were retrieved and same kept for evidential purposes.

GNA