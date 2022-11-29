"Obviously reluctant and insincere public apology" — GRNMA bounces Ashanti Regional NSS Boss

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) has rejected the apology rendered by the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Services Scheme Alex Opoku Mensah for verbally abusing a nurse at Manhyia Hospital.

The first vice chairperson for GRNMA in the Ashanti Region Mr Philemon Adu Brempong in a telephone interview with OTEC News on Tuesday, November 28, 2022 described the apology rendered by Mr Mensah as an "obviously reluctant and insincere public apology".

An audio circulating on social media suggests Mr Alex Opoku Mensah verbally attacked a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region following a misunderstanding between the nurse and his (Opoku Mensah's) daughter who is a doctor on horsemanship at the facility.

In the audio, Mr Mensah was captured using unprintable words on the nurse during a heated argument.

GRNMA call for resignation

Following the release of the audio, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association (GRNMA) called on the government and the Public Services Commission to sack Mr Opoku Mensah for disrespecting their profession.

They said the NSS director is not fit for the position.

Apology

Following calls for his resignation, Alex Opoku Mensah took to his social media handles to render an unqualified apology to the public over his conduct.

Poku Mensah in his apology issued two days after the incident said he “understands the disappointment, and appreciates the inconvenience his action has caused the general public, and so want the nursing fraternity and the public to forgive him".

Mr Philimon Adu Brempong responding to the apology says the association will not accept it adding that the man would have immediately apologized if he really felt remorseful on that fateful Sunday.

He added that they will withdraw their services if President Akufo-Addo fails to heed their calls.