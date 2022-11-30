Oti Minister orders demolition of public toilets along riverbanks

30.11.2022 LISTEN

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, has ordered the immediate demolition of public toilets sited close to the riverbanks of River Oti at Dambai lakeside in the Krachi East Municipality.

The Regional Minister's intervention follows the Ghana News Agency (GNA) publication over public health danger for residents of Dambai and adjoining communities, which called on the authorities to pull down the old toilet facility.

Mr Makubu noted that the position of the public toilet near the river was wrong and had public health implications for the people.

He ordered management of Zoomlion Ghana Ltd to clear the community refuse dump, overflowing into the river, which again poses health risk to the people.

Madam Sybil Marie Boison, the Oti Regional Environmental Health Officer, said the evacuation exercise within the week would get rid of filth that has engulfed along the riverbanks.

She told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the exercise would ensure that all refuse at designated places, especially riverbanks in the Municipality were cleared.

Some residents expressed excitement about the change and commended GNA for bringing the issue to the attention of the authorities.

GNA