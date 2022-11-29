Economic crisis collapsing marriages — Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson, the minority spokesperson on finance has once again spoken about the unprecedented levels of the current economic crisis.

He alleged that marriages are collapsing due to the difficulties breadwinners are facing in providing for their family needs.

Contributing to the debate on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy plan in Parliament, he lamented the budget failed to address the hardships in the country.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam legislator cited the rise in unemployment rates, describing it as a threat to national security.

“This budget fails to address the concerns that we have. Mr. Speaker, unemployment is now becoming national security crisis.

"Mr. Speaker, there is a massive cost of living crisis we find ourselves in. Mr. Speaker, it will surprise you to know that marriages are collapsing because of this government because the cost of living is becoming so high, and Mr. Speaker, that is where we find ourselves," he said.

Parliament is currently debating the 2023 budget statement after it was presented by the Finance Minister.

As the Constitution demands, the policies in the budget can only be implemented after parliamentary approval.