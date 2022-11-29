AUDIO: ‘kwasia girl’, is the work for your father, stupid idiot – Listen to how A/R NSS boss verbally abused a nurse

Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah is all over social media following his verbal abuse of a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.

In an audio recording, the angry NSS director in the Ashanti Region is heard raining insults unbefitting an elderly person on a nurse.

He described the nurse who had a misunderstanding with his daughter as an unqualified nurse who gained admission into nursing training school through sexual favours.

Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah is also heard in the audio describing the nurse as a stupid and mad person who only envies his daughter.

Shockingly, the Ashanti Regional NSS Director also advises his daughter to insult the nurse if she engages her.

“Anytime you approach my daughter wrongly I will come to you. Do you have a doctor in your home? You pride yourself as a nurse. Stupid nurse!

“Who are you to intimidate my daughter…What kind of behaviour is that? If she attempts that thing again tell me. I will get her transferred,” Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah said in the audio recording.

He advised her daughter, “If you see her insult her.”

After listening to the audio, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called for the dismissal of the Ashanti Regional NSS Director.

The association has stressed that if government refuses to relieve Mr. Opoku of his post, it will direct nurses and midwives posted at the Manhyia Government Hospital to lay down their tools.