Sack Mr. Alex Poku or we strike after 72 hours — Nurses and Midwives Association to Gov’t

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has expressed displeasure at Mr. Alex Opoku-Mensah’s alleged verbal attack on a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.

In an audio recording, the angry Mr. Opoku Mensah who is the NSS director in the Ashanti Region is heard insulting a nurse.

He described the nurse who had questioned his daughter as an unqualified nurse who gained admission into nursing training school through sexual favours.

Unhappy about the conduct of Mr. Alex Opoku, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has given government a 72-hour ultimatum to sack the NSS Director.

In a release, the Nurses and Midwives Association has warned that members will lay down their tools.

“The Public Services Commission and Government for that matter should sack the said Regional Director immediately because he is not fit for the Director position he holds in the Public Service.

“He had absolutely NO RIGHT to enter Manhyia District Hospital and verbally abuse and threaten the nurse in question who was on duty at the time. As a Director, he should have known that Manhyia District Hospital had a Medical Superintendent and a Nurse Manager under whom the nurse works and if indeed he had any complaint to make, they were the people he should have engaged and not to go to the hospital and fight the nurse on behalf of his daughter,” the GRNMA statement has said.

It added, “We wish to state categorically that if the government does not relieve Mr. Alex Poku Mensah of his duty as Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme within 72 hours, nurses and midwives of Manhyia Hospital will be called upon to lay down their tools, followed by the whole of Ashanti Region and then it will be escalated to the whole nation.”

Below is a copy of the release: