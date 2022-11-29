Council of State removal: Thorough research should be done before any decision – Prof. Kofi Agyekum

Before former President John Agyekum Kufour’s call for the dissolution of the Council of State is heeded to, Professor Kofi Agyekum has suggested that thorough research should be done.

The Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana was reacting to former President Kufour’s recent comment, in which he preferred a bi-camera legislature to Council of State.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in Accra on Tuesday, November 22, the statesman suggested conventional amendment in relation to issues of President ignoring advice from his constitutional advisory body, the Council of State.

“I have gone through all these periods and I have come to the conclusion that perhaps, what our constitution should have, is to temper the extremes of our democracy.

“It is not Council of State but a Second Chamber well-composed on the basis of democracy,” Mr. Kufour proposed.

Reacting to this on Accra-based Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" morning show, Professor Kofi Agyekum slightly disagreed with the suggestion.

Though he sees it as very relevant, he believes a well-calculated approach will be better than rushing and implementing something that may be detrimental to the nation in some time to come.

“We shouldn't rush to remove it today or tomorrow without having a thorough investigation and research.

“It may be that, following the findings, we should reduce the number or scrap it and replace it or we could get people who will voluntarily commit themselves to the service a member of Council of State," he opined.