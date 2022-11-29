Go and play for Black Stars in Qatar — Kwesi Pratt sparks debate about Bawumia’s football display

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist and Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jr., has opined on Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia’s recent football display.

When Black Stars were preparing to start their World Cup campaign, the Vice President joined scores of Ghanaians to motivate the team.

In a viral video, Dr. Bawumia displayed his unimaginable football agility, a skill many were amazed about.

Reacting to it on Accra-based Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" morning show on Tuesday, November 29, Mr. Pratt urged the Veep to take his football skills to the pitch.

He wants him to stop the backyard display and go play for the Black Stars in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a laughter-provoking statement, he said, "Don't stay in your backyard and be showing us your style. If you know how to show your style, go and play for the Black Stars in Qatar."