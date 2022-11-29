You are the hope of Ghanaians; never forget that – Dafeamekpor to Mahama @64

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has celebrated ex-president John Dramani Mahama as he marks his birthday today.

The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) turns 64 years today, November 29.

In a post on his social media, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor penned a special birthday message for John Dramani Mahama.

He admonishes his party leader to keep in mind that he is the hope of the Ghanaian people in the midst of the current economic crisis.

“A very a Special Birthday wishes to this man of great Nobility. The Nation yearns for your return and as you celebrate another milestone, never you forget that you bear the hope of the people.

“Happy birthday, Sir,” Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor said in a post on Twitter today.