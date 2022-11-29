Sammy Gyamfi pens heartwarming message to Mahama on his 64th birthday

29.11.2022 LISTEN

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has celebrated former President John Dramani Mahama on his 64th birthday.

Born just a year after Ghana’s independence on November 29, 1958, former President John Dramani Mahama is 64 years old today.

On this special day the opposition party’s spokesperson joins many to eulogise Mr. Mahama.

On his part, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 29, thanking the former President for being a blessing in his life.

He prayed for long life, grace and good health for the 2020 NDC presidential candidate.

“Happy birthday Sir John Dramani Mahama. Thanks for being a blessing to me and your generation. Wishing you long life with health and more grace,” his tweet reads.