VIDEO: Speaker Alban Bagbin shows off ‘killer’ moves to celebrate Ghana’s win over South Korea

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Full schedule and match start times in Ghana

Social media went agog on Monday, November 28, when the Black Stars of Ghana cruised past South Korea with an 3-2 win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After the game, Speaker Alban Bagbin went viral for displaying some wild moves to celebrate Ghana’s nerve-racking victory.

In a video shared by GBC on social media, the Speaker of Parliament is seen in an ecstatic mood as he celebrated the win with a few other people.

Watch how Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin celebrated the Black Stars’ victory below:

In what was a Group H contest between Ghana and South Korea on Monday, the Black Stars secured the win thanks to a brace from Mohammed Kudus and an opener from defender Mohammed Salisu.

Following the first win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana now prepares for the final Group H contest against Uruguay.

That much-anticipated game is scheduled to be played on Friday, December 2.

