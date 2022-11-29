You’ve been a dependable husband – Lordina celebrates Mahama on 64th birthday

29.11.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama marked his 64th birthday on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Lordina Mahama, wife of the former President has taken to Facebook to celebrate her husband.

“On your 64th birthday, all I ask for is God’s continuous blessings upon your life, John Dramani Mahama,” Mrs Mahama wrote.

Mrs Mahama, also described her husband as dependable and the total package one would want in a life partner.

“You have been a dependable husband and inspiring father. Our Good Lord has blessed you with robust health, a great sense of judgment and a pure heart.

“There is nothing more I could have asked for in a life partner.”

She added: “I love you now, more than ever before. Happy Birthday, John.”