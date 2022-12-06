Bawumia seeks World Bank's intervention for abandoned Pwalungu Multi-Purpose Dam

06.12.2022 LISTEN

Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made an open request to the World Bank to help government complete the Pwalungu Multipurpose Dam Project which has stalled for years.

The Vice President made the open request on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Bolgatanga during the launch of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project.

On Wednesday, November 2 at the launch of the Northern Development Authority’s five-year strategic plan in Tamale Dr. Bawumia revealed that the project is facing financial challenges but insisted the government is determined to find the resources to complete the construction of the dam.

Addressing the congregation at the launch of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project, the Vice President stated, “As Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more. One of the major projects this government want to see happen in the northern regions of Ghana because it will really impact on climate resilience and food production, flood control and so on is the Pwalungu Multi-purpose dam project”.

He added, “The Pwalungu dam project is a project I believe the World Bank should really take a key interest in and development partners as well. The government is trying to make start but faces some financial challenges at the moment, but we want to make sure that this project sees the light of day and is completed. So, I just want to put it to the team that we will be discussing this project further with you so that we can see to its construction”.

The Country Director, World Bank Pierre Frank Laporte and some other influential dignitaries from both local and national were all present at the launch of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project.

Background

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the Pwalungu Multipurpose dam project in 2019.

It was to be funded with a Sydohydro facility of $993 million.

The project, awarded to China Power International group, was scheduled for completion four years after the sod cutting.

The project was aimed at addressing the perennial flooding associated with the spillage of the Bagre dam from neighboring Burkina-Faso and also providing 60MW and 50MW of hydro and solar electricity respectively.

But the project has stalled due to lack of funds.