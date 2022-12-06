Artisan wants Nkrumah's collapsed factories revived to create jobs

The Chief Executive Officer of K.Adu Oven Gas and Stoves Co Ltd located at Kumasi Same in the Ashanti Region, Mr Kwabena Adu has said it would be prudent if the government would revive the collapsed factories that were established the late President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The rationale behind his call is to ensure that more jobs are created by the government for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

He said the revival of the collapsed factories aside generating more revenues for government to develop the country, will cut down the over-reliance on imported products.

Mr Kwabena Adu was reacting to the freeze on public sector employment effective 2023 as announced by the Finance Minister in the 2023 budget presentation.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview, Mr Adu indicated that the revival of the collapsed factories could serve as an employment avenue in times like this.

Mr Kwabena Adu indicated that many factories which Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah established are still in existence without functioning.

Some of the factories he alleged are fully equipped and need some major maintenance to function.

"Therefore, if measures are taken on these collapsed factories and restore them, it would provide a number of jobs for the youth to make life easier," he stated.