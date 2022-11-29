NAPO wins ‘Exceptional Commitment to Africa's Energy Transition Honorary Award’

29.11.2022 LISTEN

The Minister of Energy, Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has received ‘Exceptional Commitment to Africa's Energy Transition Honorary Award’ at the Ghana Energy Awards 2022.

The award was in recognition of his unequivocal commitment to Ghana's energy transition, shown by the recent outdooring of the National Energy Transition Framework.

The Ghana Energy Awards 2022 which was held in Accra, the capital of Ghana, on Friday, November 25, 2022, drew all the energy players in Africa to the occasion.

According to the organizers, his consolatory approach has been backed by clear objectives towards the transition to using the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam, which would be a source of both solar and hydro energy.

In a citation to honour Hon Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia constituency, it read “your passionate resolve to steer Ghana's energy sector towards the path of net zero emissions and the attainment of nationally determined contributions were clearly expressed at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27): an event where you also expressed Ghana's dedication to towards the use of clean fuels.”

In the citation signed by the Chairman of the Ghana Energy Awards, Lawyer Kwame Juantuah and the CEO of Energy Media Group, Henry Teinor, it added that “central to your resolution is the peaceful adoption of nuclear energy as an addition to Ghana's energy mix. This is evidenced by the progressive steps taken towards the selection of a preferred site and vendor for the development of a nuclear power plant.”

It concludes, “because of your dedication and hard work, the sector continues to grow steadily, as an integral part of the Ghanaian economy. In recognition of your invaluable commitment towards energy transition in Ghana and Africa, the Ghana Energy Awards has the pleasure to present to you, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Exceptional Commitment to Africa's Energy Transition Honorary Award.”