Tano North NCCE educates market women on children's right

Tano North Municipal Directorate of NCCE visited Duayaw Nkwanta Daily Market to educate the women on children`s rights and SIM card registration.

The Municipal Director, Mr. Joseph Oduro- Buabeng was accompanied by Mrs Matilda Konlanbik and Kennedy Appiah.

In his speech, he admonished the women to comply with the directives of the National Communication and Digitization seriously to have their SIM cards registered to avoid any problems.

On the importance of the said registration, he said it would help to curtail mobile money fraud among others.

Mr. Oduro informed all phone owners not to relent on their laurels but they should go with their numbers to register their SIM cards to make government achieves the purpose of the policy.,

According to him, Article 28 of the 1992 Constitution speaks about child's rights. He urged all parents to guide their children to ensure they do not act contrary to the said article.

This he said would help bring unity among children and also makes Ghana continue to enjoy a peaceful atmosphere. According to him, there would be no development without peace in Ghana.

Mr. Oduro- Buabeng said Children`s Right Act. 1998, Act 560, mandates the Republic of Ghana to provide basic amenities such as shelter, education, food among others to all children irrespective of their ethnicity.

The Queen mother of the daily market, Nana Adwoa thanked the NCCE for the education and urged them to visit them frequently to abreast them on national issues.