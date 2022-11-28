A/R: Rotary Club of Kumasi to build boreholes, microflush toilets for 3 districts

The Rotary Club of Kumasi is constructing 152 microflush toilets and 29 boreholes for selected communities in three (3) districts in the Ashanti Region.

The beneficiary communities are in the Kumasi Metropolis, Atwima Nwabiagya North and Tafo Municipality.

The projects according to Nana Effah Mensah the International Service chair for the Rotary Club of Kumasi, are part of the global grant projects approved by Rotary International Foundation (TRF). He added that they are partnering Rotary E-Club Premier 7040, Montreal, Canada, to undertake the projects estimated to cost $160,000.

At a short ceremony at the Adventist Day Senior High School in Bantama to officially commence the construction of the projects, Nana Effah said the projects are expected to be completed within 12 months.

He added that the Club as a humanitarian institution is committed to helping improve sanitation and access to potable water which features prominently in its seven (7) focus areas.

"We will continue to help the impoverished and less privileged in society. As a result of this, we have set sight on constructing additional 206 microflush toilets and 30 boreholes by mid-April 2023 at Afram plains and Bosomtwe district," he stressed.

Rotary to the rescue of Adventist Day SHS

Dr. Emmanuel Obeng, President of Rotary Club of Kumasi on his part said the decision to also construct a borehole for the Adventist SHS in Bantama stems from an appeal by some old students who were concerned about the difficulties the students faced in accessing potable drinking water.

He said Rotary of Kumasi, in fulfilment of its vision to promote goodwill and prevent waterborne diseases has decided to construct toilets and boreholes across the country.

The Headmistress of the Adventist Day Senior High School, Bantama Grace Kafui Ayi thanked the club for the gesture and said the borehole will help improve access to good drinking water which she added has been a source of worry for students and management of the school.

"Students have to cross the major road to fetch water when our taps stop running. This gesture from Rotary club has come as a huge relief to us and we will make sure we do everything to maintain it when completed," she stated.

She again revealed that aside access to water, the school has issues with toilet facilities since the only one available serves more than 3000 students. She called on well-meaning Ghanaians to also come to the aid of the school.