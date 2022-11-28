Let’s all join hands in a collective effort to ensure Ghana remains safe, peaceful – Akufo-Addo charges Ghanaians

President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasised the need for every Ghanaian to play a part to keep the country peaceful.

In recent, months, there have been concerns that the country could be a target of extremist groups.

While the security apparatus in the country work to keep the country safe, President Akufo-Addo has urged the citizenry to help in assisting the security services to main the peace in the country.

“The existence of peace and security are necessary prerequisites for the economic development of the country. Ghana as a country has been blessed over time to remain stable and peaceful.

“For the last two consecutive years, Ghana has been noted as the second most peaceful country in Africa, behind the Island of Mauritius… I wish to, therefore, call on all of you to join hands in a collective effort to ensure that Ghana continues to be peaceful and safe for us all to achieve the goals of government,” President Akufo-Addo noted in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery over the weekend.

The speech was delivered at the 25th Anniversary of the coronation of Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of Aflao, and the climax of the Godigbe Festival.

The festival was on the theme: ‘25 Years of Inspirational Leadership and the Restoration of the Rights and Privileges of the Aflawuawo’.