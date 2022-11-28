Gender Ministry calls on traditional leaders not to condone GBV under the cover of culture and traditions

Minister Designate for Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Hon. Laariba Zuweira Abudu, has called on traditional and opinion leaders, the clergy, mallams and the general public not to condone any form of Gender Based Violence (GBV) under the cover of culture and traditions.

She also called on children to speak up when abused.

She made the call as part of this year’s 16days Activism Against Gender Based Violence under the theme: "UNiTE! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls."

At the ministry, the Minister Designate for MoGCSP, Hon. Laariba Zuweira Abudu, addressing advocators said despite GBV being criminal in nature and continuing to put women and girls at a disadvantage in terms of their health, education and general wellbeing and development, they are trivialized in societies due to cultural norms, beliefs and practices.

She said data from the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in 2020 indicates that 710 cases of physical abuse, 305 cases of rape, 1047 cases of defilement, 77 cases of economic abuse and 913 cases of emotional abuse were recorded.

Additionally, the Orange Support Center of the Ministry also recorded 1,000 cases of sexual and gender-based violence most of which was on intimate partner violence. “This is unacceptable and unjustified,” she added

Globally, lockdown and restrictions as a result of COVID-19 have caused Gender Based Violence to be on the rise with women and girls most affected and Ghana is no exception.

According to the minister, there are rising calls for consistent awareness creation and improving response to issues of gender and gender-based violence and the empowerment of women and girls in all spheres of their lives.

She said, as part of the ministry’s response to gender and GBV it is reviewing the Domestic Violence Act,732(2007) and its Legislative Instrument, the National Domestic Violence Policy, the Operational Plan on Ending Child Marriage and the National Gender Policy.

The ministry is working relentlessly on the Affirmative Action Bill to get it passed.

It has also trained over 80 Market Executives to serve as Paralegals in eight markets centres in Greater Accra, Western and Bono East Regions to assist in these issues which is intended to be replicated in all regions.

She stressed that due to government’s attention to the Victims’ of Domestic Violence Fund, it intends to operationalise its shelter in Accra by 1st quarter of 2023 to support survivors anytime the need arises.