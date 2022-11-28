2023 Budget: Debate on budget to start on Tuesday with focus on Finance, Agriculture, Trade and Industry

Parliament will on Tuesday, commence a debate on the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was in Parliament on Thursday, November 24 to present the 2023 Budget to the house.

The budget is focused on a seven-piece agenda with an emphasis on cutting down the cost of running government and an aggressive approach to domestic revenue mobilisation.

According to Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, a debate on the 2023 Budget on Tuesday will be around Finance, Agriculture, Trade, and Industry.

Speaking at a post-budget workshop over the weekend, the Effutu Constituency MP added that Members of Parliament on Wednesday will also debate the aspect of the budget on Communications, Energy, Roads, Works, Housing, Sanitation, and Environment.

“On November 29, 2022, it’s expected that the debate will focus on Finance, Agriculture, Trade, and Industry, and Wednesday Communications, Energy, Roads, Works, Housing, Sanitation, and Environment and Thursday, December 1, it will be Health, Youth and Sports, Education, Tourism, Culture, and Chieftaincy,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the debate on the 2023 Budget, Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has urged the Majority and Minority to work together in the interest of the country.

“As honorable Members of Parliament, you will work together at this workshop and hereafter to serve the interest of our dear nation and your constituents as you consider the budget statement and economic policy for the 2023 financial year.

“I am sure at the end of the day you will be able to go home and tell your constituents that the 2023 budget, your constituents stand, you stand to benefit from one or two or three areas in the budget and you will be able to tell how much goes to women and how much goes to the youth,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said.