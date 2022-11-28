You’ve got only data and stupidity — Sam George blasts netizen who wants him to lose his seat

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, could not hold back his anger after a netizen slammed him and the minority for failing to put government on its toes.

The netizen identified by his Twitter handle, @GhanaSovialU told the MP he will lose his seat if he doesn’t become the voice of the voiceless as expected of him.

In a video with the legislator being anointed in church, the netizen captioned it on Twitter: “As an elder of ur church in parliament, You were anointed to fight for righteousness n for the weak.

“But you sit comfortably n allow tyranny to raise its ugly head whiles you laugh and go on tv to pretend to fight for us! If you don’t fight may another take ur place in Jesus' name!” the post added.

Reacting to the troll on Sunday, November 27, the vocal legislator described him (the netizen) as a lowlife.

Sam George said the netizen is spewing gilbrish because he could afford data, which to the MP, the netizen uses to exhibit stupidity on social media.

“At least I've got a place in society as you admit. What have you got? A smartphone, data and a lot of stupidity. It is your type Jesus whipped with a cane,” Sam George replied.