2023 Budget: Speaker Bagbin charges Minority, Majority to work together in the interest of Ghana

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has admonished Members of Parliament to put the interest of Ghana first during the debate of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was in Parliament on Thursday, November 24, to present the 2023 Budget Statement of the government.

Government is now waiting on Parliament to debate and approve the budget for implementation in January 2023.

Speaking at a post-budget workshop on Saturday, November 26, Speaker Alban Bagbin charged the Majority and Minority to work together in the interest of the country.

“As honorable Members of Parliament, you will work together at this workshop and hereafter to serve the interest of our dear nation and your constituents as you consider the budget statement and economic policy for the 2023 financial year.

“I am sure at the end of the day you will be able to go home and tell your constituents that the 2023 budget, your constituents stand, you stand to benefit from one or two or three areas in the budget and you will be able to tell how much goes to women and how much goes to the youth,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin said.

At the workshop, the Speaker of Parliament disclosed that work is currently ongoing to establish a budget and fiscal analysis department.

According to him, when reliable information, analytical tools, and supporting evidence are presented in advance, members will have a better understanding of the issues and debate the budget more competently as representatives of the people.