Ghana needs a permanent scientific ghostbusters solution to deal with ghost workers on gov’t payroll – Ablakawa

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

28.11.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that the government needs to do more to deal with unapproved and ghost workers on the government payroll.

In a statement, he notes that the decision by the government to freeze employment in the public sector is very depressing.

According to him, government needs to focus on measures that will get rid of ghost workers who continue to bloat government payroll.

“As govt announces a total freeze in public sector jobs, it is most depressing to note that the perennial canker of unapproved/ghost workers still dominates govt payroll. The 2023 Budget reveals that a massive 6,157 ghost workers were expunged in the first half of this year alone.

“Ghana needs a permanent scientific ghostbusters solution so we can replace the thousands of ghosts with real desperate but exceptionally talented unemployed youth instead of merely announcing a total freeze in public sector jobs,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a Facebook post.

The freeze on employment in the public sector was announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, November 24.

It is expected to release pressure on government expenditure in the midst of the unending economic crisis.