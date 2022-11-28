The blood of Jesus has saved me from prison — Nana Agradaa makes first appearance in church

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, also known as Nana Agradaa, a self-styled Evangelist has made her first appearance at church after being released from police custody.

On her thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 27, she thanked God for helping her come out of prison.

The leader of the Weija-based Heaven Way Church was arrested some months ago for an alleged money-doubling scam (Sika gari).

Her church members, in multiple videos shared online some months ago claim they were duped by their fetish priest turned evangelist.

In a YouTube video, the Evangelist over the weekend expressed her profound gratitude to the Almighty God, her husband, and everyone who supported her in times of agony and indicated that the love shown her is mind-boggling.

"Today if I am here with my husband we are saying 'Jesus, we thank you. Jesus, we thank you. God and his beloved son Jesus Christ, this morning, we say thank you.

“What God has done for us is huge and it beats our minds and understanding. All that transpired, if God took care of us and brought us out safely, what we can say is thank you, Jesus Christ,” she expressed.

Singing repeatedly, she said, “The Blood of Jesus, has saved me from prison, it has saved me from the devil, it has saved me from death, it has saved me from disgrace.”

Nana Agradaa earlier within last week announced her return and called on her church members to join her for a massive Thanksgiving service.

“Thank you all for your love and support and prayers God bless you all the time and will be live on Sunday at church, let's meet,” she said.

