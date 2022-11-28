Cardinal Baawobr dies

28.11.2022 LISTEN

Kuuia Richard Cardinal Baawobr, the Catholic Bishop of Wa, has passed on.

A statement issued by the Vatican said he died on Sunday, November 27 in Rome.

He was the Cardinal-Priest of Santa Maria Immacolata di Lourdes a Boccea, having been elevated as Cardinal by Pope Francis on 27 August 2022.

According to the catholic-hierarchy. org, Cardinal Baawobr was born on 21 June 1959, and was professed on 5 December 1986.

He was ordained Priest of Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers) on 18 July 1987.

On 31 May 2010, he was appointed Superior General of Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers).

It was on 17 February 2016 that he was appointed Bishop of Wa, and ordained on 7 May that year as Bishop.

GNA

Kuuia Richard Cardinal Baawobr