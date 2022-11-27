ASA Savings and Ltd organises free health screening at Maambobi and Zenu

ASA Savings and Loans Limited on Friday, November 25, organised free medical health screening exercises at its Maamobi 2 and Zenu Business Centres for clients and residents.

At the end of the two well-patronised exercises, over 350 people benefited from the free health screening exercises.

Both health screening exercises were undertaken by health officers from Haven Health Care.

The beneficiaries were screened for malaria, hepatitis, blood pressure, sugar levels, and taken through general health checks free of charge.

Persons diagnosed with associated illnesses were also provided medication free of charge and given counsel on healthy living through proper dieting and exercising to stay strong.

Some of the beneficiaries who engaged journalists during the health screening were full of praise and thanked managers of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd for putting together the free health screening.

At the Maamobi 2 Business Centre, the exercise was led by Branch Manager Mrs. Mary Amanor-Tetteh with support from Area Manager Mr. Emmanuel Osae Addo.

Meanwhile, the free health screening at the Zenu Business Centre was overseen by Branch Manager Mrs. Beatrice Mori-Workey in the company of Area Manager Mr. Eugene Owusu Biney.

The two managers of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd explained that the health screening exercises form part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

They said similar exercises are being organised by other branches across the operational areas of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd.

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd gives soft loans to medium-scale businesswomen. The facility helps them generate more profits and expand their business.

Every year, the company gives back to communities where they operate by organising free health screening exercises, making donations to orphanages and supporting clients with scholarships for children in school.