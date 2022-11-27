Ken Ofori-Atta presented IMF conditionalities to Ghanaians not a budget — National Youth Organizers

27.11.2022 LISTEN

A pressure group calling itself, Coalition of National Youth Organizers has described the 2023 budget presented by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta as International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditionality.

According to them, the budget is draconian and will impose more hardship on the already suffering Ghanaians which is inimical to the progress of the Ghanaian youth.

"We, the Coalition of National Youth Organizers, refuse to acknowledge what Hon Ken Ofori Atta presented to Parliament as a Budget meant for Ghana".

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of Coalition of National Youth Organizers, Osei Kofi Acquah, the group said they are worried about the 2.5% VAT that has been introduced. To this end, they are calling on parliament to reject the 2023 budget since it will make life unbearable for Ghanaians.

The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday, 24th November presented the 2023 budget statement and economic policy to the house.

The presentation by the minister is in fulfilment of Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act (Act 291).

Below is the full statement: