Pressure group chides police for ‘frustrating’ protests against government

A political pressure group, Justice4Ghana, is accusing the Ghana Police Service of preventing the legitimate exercise of democratic rights to a demonstration.

The group in a statement said the Police Service has frustrated its planned demonstrations, including a picket scheduled for Monday through to Wednesday, at the Revolution square, opposite the Jubilee House in Accra.

The protests would have been to demand the resignation of the Finance Minister and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Justice4Ghana in a statement thus urged the Ghana Police Service to allow citizens to exercise their rights.

“The proclivity of State institutions and overzealous public officers, including Police officers, seeking to please the Executive or President must stop.”

“The results of blocking of the Legal and Constitutional routes of Law-Abiding Citizens in some countries are well known. On that score, we caution the Ghana Police to disembark from the perilous path it is taking our beloved country. It certainly bodes ill for the stability of our cherished democracy,” the group added.

By Citi Newsroom