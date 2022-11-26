Government urged to exempt health professionals from public sector employment freeze

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has urged government to exempt health workers from its intended freeze on the employment of civil and public servants.

She said the country's health sector workforce was inadequate and that a freeze on employment in the sector would have dire consequences on healthcare service in the country.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said this at GRNMA's 5th Dr Docia Kisseih Memorial lecture and GRNMA history book launch.

The event was on the theme: “Continuity and Development: A Vision for GRNMA's Existence”.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said already they were faced with the exodus of health professionals and needed to get others employed to fill the gap.

“I wish to state emphatically that the nursing and midwifery workforce as we speak is not adequate and, therefore, we need those who have completed nursing schools to be employed to support health care delivery,” she reiterated.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo called on Government to improve the conditions of service of health professionals, especially nurses and midwives for them to stay and serve the country.

Dr Vida Nyagre Yakong, Dean, School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Development Studies, Tamale, admonished health professionals to acquire additional knowledge and skills to augment their work.

“Strong leadership and specialised nursing skills are key to the continuity and development of GRNMA and its vision, of which we must not lose sight.

“I would, therefore, want to see more nurse leaders in clinical leadership positions, nurse practitioners' positions, and academia where we could harness advanced skills to contribute significantly to the profession and practice,” she added.

Dr Yakong called on Government to develop a deliberate plan that would support members of the profession to have a special seat in government and to contribute towards health policy formulation.

The Dr Docia Kisseih Memorial Lecture extolled the exemplary virtues and contributions of Dr Kisseih to the nursing and midwifery profession.

The book launch documented activities and strides of the GRNMA in the last 60 years.

