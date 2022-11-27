ASA Savings and Loans Ltd holds free health screening at Aboso and Amakom

ASA Savings and Loans on Thursday, November 24, held separate free health screening exercises at its Aboso Business centre in the Western Region and the Amakom Business centre in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The free health screening exercise which benefited over 261 people including clients as well as community members was organised at the cost of GHS12,330.

All the beneficiaries were screened for various diseases after they were taken through Malaria, Hepatitis B, BP, Sugar level tests and general screening.

According to the Head of the Medical Team, DR. Fedlis Teebo, the most occurring diseases after the screening were Malaria and Blood Pressure.

Those customers who were having such problems, especially High Blood Pressure were counseled on the disease and what they can do to stop or minimize its effect.

They were counseled to cut down on eating too much sugar, salt and drinking alcohol.

They were told to do exercises, eat a good diet and consume plenty of water and also have enough rest.

In addition, they were given free prescriptions to help with their conditions.

During the exercise, ASA Savings and Loans Area Manager Mr. Md Nasimul Islam said, there was a need for the health screening as it forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

According to him, the exercise was organised to keep the members healthy and fit.

“If people's health is not good they cannot do any work. Their daily income is cut off then they will face poverty. Therefore all the organisations should be helped with the medical treatment for rural people,” he said.

As a company, Mr Md. Nasimul Islam said it has always been their priority to meet the needs of their stakeholders through CSR.

The Branch Manager of the company, Daniel Boadu also gave his view, stating that free health screening for needy members of society should receive greater support from the private sector.

He added that the health screening exercises at Aboso and Amkom are to help the needy as has been done by the company in the past.

He urged the private sector to make a conscious effort to meet the needs rather than the wants of their stakeholders through CSR.

He emphasises that there are more things the company has planned to do as their CSRs.

Some of the customers who spoke to the media personnel present expressed appreciation to the leadership of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd for the initiative, explaining that it has helped them know the health issues bothering them of which they were not aware.

They assured that they will yield to the advice given to them by the medical team.