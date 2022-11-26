We will soon engage World Bank to fund Pwalugu dam project – Bawumia

26.11.2022 LISTEN

Government has hinted at plans to engage the World Bank for financial assistance for the construction of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project.

In 2019, the government cut sod for the construction of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project through a $993 million synohydro loan to provide electricity, and irrigation for all-year-round farming and serve as flood control.

But the project has been abandoned due to a lack of funds.

Speaking at the launch of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project in Bolgatanga, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said, the project was bedevilled with financial constraints and thus the urgent need to seek support from the World Bank.

“One of the major projects that government has a major intention to see happen in the Northern regions of Ghana because it will really impact on climate resilience, food production, flood control and so on is the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project.

The Pwalugu multipurpose dam project is a project that I believe the World Bank should really take a keen interest in and development partners as well”.

“Government is trying to make a start, we are facing some of the financial challenges as many other countries are at the moment, but we want to make sure that this project sees the like of day and is completed.

So, I want to put it on the table that we will be discussing this project further with you (World bank) so that we can see to its construction.

Paramount Chief of Nangodi, Naab Kasom Yelazoya commended the government for the initiative to engage the World Bank to facilitate the construction of the dam and pleaded with the World Bank to urgently response to their plight.

“I would plead to the World Bank to response to our call immediately to start the construction of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam. We taught the constitution of the dam would have come much earlier and so already we have lost so much time so we are pleading that the World Bank comes to our aid”.