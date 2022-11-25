Akufo-Addo has managed Ghana’s economy better than Mahama — Dr George Domfe

25.11.2022 LISTEN

Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies (CSPS) at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr George Domfe says President Akufo Addo is a better manager of the economy than former President Jonh Dramani Mahama.

According to the renowned economist, despite the global challenges, figures from the 2023 budget statement show the Akufo-Addo lead government has been superior management of the economy than his predecessor.

Commenting on the 2023 budget and financial statement on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, "Nyansapo", on Friday November 24, 2022 the Development Economist and a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies (CSPS) at the University of Ghana said the budget will spur economic recovery and strengthen fiscal responsibility focused on economic recovery.

Growth rate

Speaking on the country’s growth rate in the first three quarters, Dr George Domfe praised government for chalking an impressive rate in the midst of global turmoil.

"The Mahama lead government in 2016 had 2.3 percent growth rate compared to the 4.8 recorded in 2022, proven that there is a vast difference between the two regimes," he stated.

Dr Domfeh is of the view that measures outlined in the 2023 budget will address the impact of the economic shocks on Ghanaians through the exponential cut in some major government expenditures.