2022 Farmers Day: Female graduate emerge winner in New Juaben North municipality

Madam Portia Owusua Sekyere of Yakaaba Farms has been adjudged the 2022 best farmer in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern region.

She received a 56" flat screen digital television, a gas cylinder and a burner, spraying machine, a pair of wellington boots, insecticides and a cutlass as her award.

As part of Ghana's 38th Best Farmers Day Award held at Oyoko, the Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben municipality, Madam Comfort Asante has commended farmers for their enormous role in providing food to feed the growing population despite the challenges they go through.

MMDAs in the Eastern region held its Farmers Day celebration on Friday, 25th November, 2022 to pave way for the national edition that will come off at Koforidua Jubilee Park on 2nd December, 2022.

She however showed appreciation to government for policies and interventions to improve agriculture and also praised Agric Officers for their education to farmers on good farming practices that have led to good harvests.

According to her, Ghana is blessed with rich soil and therefore urged the public to develop a passion for farming. She warns against illegal mining (galamsey) and other activities that can affect agriculture in the long run.

"Let us all help to deal with galamsey that seem to impoverish the richness of our soil composition to enable Ghana has enough food to eat and in return sell for foreign exchange."

Meanwhile, Mr. Oti Akenteng who was a representative of the Member of Parliament for the area, Nana Adjei Boateng was appreciative of the hard work of farmers especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to feed many Ghanaians who were asked to stay indoors.

He assured farmers of government and his continuous support to agriculture and further urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the many programs and policies to engage in farming for their livelihood.

The Constituency Overall Best Farmer Madam Portia Owusua Sekyere of Yakaaba Farms who is a graduate on her part was grateful to Agric Extension officers who gave her the needed educational guidance for the success gained.

She, however, called on graduates as well as the youth to have passion for farming instead of waiting on the government for employment.

"I will advise my fellow youth to take up the challenge and enter into farming. You can be a slay queen and still be a farmer so we should not always think of white collar jobs," she stated.

Over 15 hardworking farmers within the constituency received different awards for their hard work.

The ceremony was attended by Heads of Departments and Staff of the Assembly, traditional leaders, farmers, Agric Officers as well as the general public.