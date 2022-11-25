Canadian Kidnappers Trial: Court to deliver judgement on December 20

An Accra High Court has set December 20 to deliver a verdict in the case of four alleged Canadian Kidnappers.

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo had originally scheduled Thursday, November 24, to deliver its judgement.

When the case was called, the trial judge said she had received a letter from the Office of the Attorney General requesting that some family members of the victims be given time to witness the delivery of the judgement.

The court said it had agreed to that request and that it shall create a link through which the family members of the victim could join on the day of the delivery of judgement.

According to the trial judge, the link created by the Judicial Service would be relayed to them four days before the delivery of the judgement.

It, therefore, adjourned the matter to December 20, 2022.

Two Canadian girls, Lauren Tilly, and Bailey Chittey, were allegedly abducted at the gate of their hostel at Nhyiaeso, Kumasi in the Ashanti region by the accused persons on June 11, 2019.

The victims were in the country to do voluntary work.

The four accused persons were picked up in an operation by National Security.

The accused persons are alleged to have kept the victims in an uncompleted building on the outskirts of the town and demanded $800,000 as ransom.

The accused persons are: Sampson Aghalor, a 27-year-old Computer Engineer, Elvis Ojiyorwe, a 27-year-old businessman, Jeff Omarsar, a 28-year-old tiler, all Nigerians and Yusif Yakubu, a Ghanaian.

They have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit Kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping.

They have denied the charges and in lawful custody.

