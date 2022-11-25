Mechanic sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for stealing

A motor mechanic, Christian Kwasi Owusu, aged 29, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison in hard labour by a Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

Owusu pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful damage, unlawful entry and stealing of assorted goods valued at GHS6,325.00 and the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kote according to convicted and sentenced him.

The items stolen included four pieces of kente cloth, five pieces of ladies' dresses, two pairs of ladies' slippers, five pieces of ladies underwear, three packs of singlet, seven pieces of ladies' wigs and an itel mobile phone.

The rest were a multi television decoder, two pairs of jeans trousers, six plastic bottles of shampoo, our bottles of sonia glycerine oil, a piece of cloth and four pieces of T-shirt that belonged to one Leticia Taabea, the complainant who is a trader at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court the convict lived at Sromani, a community near Dormaa-Ahenkro, while complainant operated a boutique at OYB, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said about 1900 hours on Wednesday, November 16 this year, complainant after the day’s work secured her shop and left for home, but the next morning, she had a call from her mother that thieves had broken into the shop.

P/Inspt. Asare said complainant rushed to the shop and saw that thieves had used a sharp object to cut a portion of the back of the metal container and stolen the aforementioned items.

He said complainant thus reported the incident to the Police at Dormaa-Ahenkro and after intelligence gathering, the convict was arrested.

P/Inspt. Asare said during interrogations convict admitted the offences and led the Police to an abode, where some of the items were retrieved, adding that after investigations, he was charged with the offences and brought before the court.

GNA