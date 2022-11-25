Economic crisis: Despite the many challenges we face let’s not forget to smile, it’s good for the soul – Sam George

25.11.2022 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has urged Ghanaians to remember to smile and be thankful for the gift of life despite the hardships they are facing in the country.

In a post on social media, the MP notes that smiling is good for the soul. He adds that although times are hard at the moment, things will get better eventually.

“Laugh! It is food for the soul. Despite the many challenges we face, let's Laugh and smile in thanks for the gift of life. Still BBF, Bibiara B3y3 Fine,” Sam George said in a post on Twitter on Friday.

Ghana’s economy has been in a crisis in the last few months as talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout are yet to conclude.

On Thursday, November 24, when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament, he assured that government is keen on turning things around.

He disclosed that government has adopted a seven-point agenda that focuses on aggressive domestic revenue mobilsation and cutting down the cost of running government to bring the country out of the economic crisis.