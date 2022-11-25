I cook with the same water I use to bath to get customers — Food vendor confesses

25.11.2022 LISTEN

An unknown female Nigerian food seller has taken the internet by storm after confessing what she does to get more customers.

The mystery businesswoman said she uses the same water she bathes with to cook the food she sells to customers.

Speaking to Nigerian-based Wazobia FM in a phone conversation, the woman, whose business, according to her, is based in the Mowe area of Ogun State, Nigeria, said she had that secret from a certain fetish priest.

About two years ago, when she started her business, she said she wasn’t getting enough customers to purchase her food, a situation that pushed her to follow her friend to a priest for a charm to attract customers.

The instruction given to her by the Edo State-based native doctor, she said, has worked perfectly well for her, with an unimaginable number of customers dropping by her shop every day.

When asked if she feels worried about her actions, she said she is not worried because the instruction has changed her life from one of poverty to that of an almost rich woman.

