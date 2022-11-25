[Photos] Bawumia joins Ga Mashie to celebrate Homowo

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday joined the chiefs and people of Ga State (Ga Mashie) to celebrate the 2022 Ga Mashie Homowo festival.

He paid courtesy calls on the Ga Mantsɛ, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru, the Gbese Mantsɛ, Nii Ayibontey, Sempe Mantsɛ, Nii Adote Otintor, Nii Ahene Nunoo III, Abola Mantsɛ and the Asere Mantsɛ, Nii Nikoi Olai Amashi II.

Everywhere he went, the Vice President was received with spontaneous applause and cheers from the enthusiastic gathering. In a brief remark to the Sempe chief and his people, Dr. Bawumia started with the usual Homowo greetings of 'Afi oo afi' before explaining the purpose of his visit; to pay homage to the chiefs and people of the Ga State, saying “it is a beautiful festival and our Chiefs are the custodians of our tradition and this is why on behalf of the government and our party I'm here to pay homage to all the key chiefs in the Ga state.”

He encouraged the traditional leadership headed by the Sempe Mantse to keep up with the good initiatives being undertaken in the area, with a pledge to be a partner in that regard.

“Please continue to do all the things you're doing to develop the Ga state. I want to assure you that we will be by your side to support you to continue the good work for the Ga state”, Dr. Bawumia pledged.

He gave meaning to that pledge by making a cash donation to support the reconstruction of the Sempe Mantse's palace, and also presented assorted drinks to support the festivities.

The occasion was also graced by the National Chief Imam of Ghana Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, and some members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The traditional priest of Sempe later prayed for the Vice President, asking God to grant his heart's desires.

Homowo

The Ga people celebrate Homowo which is translated as 'hooting at hunger' in remembrance of a devastating famine arising from a drought that occurred in their history in precolonial Ghana. The festival starts in the month of August with the planting of crops (mainly maize and yam) before the rainy season starts.

During this period, noise making is prohibited or banned since it is believed that it will hinder the maturity of the crops.

Even though it is a Ga traditional festival, many other ethnic groups also partake in the celebrations.