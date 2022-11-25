Aisha Huang’s son, one other charged with immigration offenses

An Accra High Court has remanded into prison custody son of Aisha Huang, Huang Lei and another Chinese national for immigration offenses.

Appearing before the criminal court 5 presided by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, prosecution noted that the accused person was arrested on September 2, 2022 at their residence in Kumasi.

Per the statement of facts the two are standing trial over the expiration of resident permits, contrary to Section 20(1) and 52(1)(D) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573); possession of ammunition without lawful authority contrary to section 11 of the arms and ammunitions Act, 1972, NCD 9, and possession of a forged official document contrary to section 166 of the criminal and other Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

“A search conducted in the room of the first accused person (Huang Lei) revealed among other things, eight (8) packs of Eley shotgun cartridges, containing about two hundred and fifty (250) pieces of ammunition. He was not able to provide a valid licence for them,” Watkins Adama, a State Attorney told the court on Thursday.

The prosecution also indicated that the second accused person Huan Hiahua had in his possession a Chinese passport with forged residence permit. During the arrest, the prosecution added that Jian Li Hau a purported girlfriend of the son of Aisha Huang was picked up for suspected illegal mining activities.

The court remanded Huang Lei ans Huan Hiahua into prison custody. The case has been adjourned to December 13 for case management.

-3news.com